Territory Boots Boone Moc Toe Ankle Boot

A burly design that won't weigh you down. The Boone is a durable genuine leather high-top boot furnished with camouflage panels for a look inspired by ventures in nature. A pull-tab, lace-up closure, exposed stitching, and lightweight EVA sole completes this style by Territory. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 4 in Circumference: 11 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.