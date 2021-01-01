From reading books - open book
Books Develop Imagination and Attention - Reading Books Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
Open book which shows a lot of interesting and new, rocket, mountains, houses, letters, stars and planets. The book perfectly develops the imagination and attention of children and adults, great for lovers of reading books, International Book Day. Great as a gift for your colleagues, classmates, family members, women day, will be a great gift for you, your friends or relatives, for men, dad, boys, kids, men's, mens, teenager, mothers, women, aunts, girls, children, nephew, niece This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.