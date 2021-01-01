From george oliver
Boobyyaa TV Stand for TVs up to 55"
Advertisement
Modern and simple LED light TV cabinet, high-end luxury, make life more layered. It uses high-density and environmentally friendly E1 standard solid wood particleboard, high-quality hardware, fine craftsmanship, and durability. The TV cabinet is powerful, easy to store, and LED lights to make life more colorful. Large storage space: 2 Drawers and 2 open lockers, which can store various items and make your home look tidier. Trust me, this is definitely the treasure you need.