From etta avenue
Bono Frame Coffee Table
This coffee table features a combination of materials and clean lines that make a statement in your living room. The circular top is made from 100% marble and rests on an open, four-legged drum base for an airy look. The base is crafted from iron in a mirrored chrome finish for some standout contemporary glam style. With a diameter of 36", there's plenty of room on top to rest magazines and books for everyday display or snacks and drinks whenever you're entertaining guests.