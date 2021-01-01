Buffalo Games Bonnie Marris Dog Days 1000 Pieces Jigsaw Puzzle

From the artist Bonnie Marris comes Dog Days. Through realism and shots of the natural world, this puzzle depicts a few labradors, during their adventurous day at the pond. Every Buffalo Games jigsaw puzzle is manufactured from recycled puzzle board. A precision cutting technique guarantees that every piece will fit soundly with the company's signature Perfect Snap. A full color bonus puzzle poster is also included so that you have a handy reference of what the completed puzzle should look like while you put yours together.