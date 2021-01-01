From buffalo games

Buffalo Games Bonnie Marris Dog Days 1000 Pieces Jigsaw Puzzle

Description

From the artist Bonnie Marris comes Dog Days. Through realism and shots of the natural world, this puzzle depicts a few labradors, during their adventurous day at the pond. Every Buffalo Games jigsaw puzzle is manufactured from recycled puzzle board. A precision cutting technique guarantees that every piece will fit soundly with the company's signature Perfect Snap. A full color bonus puzzle poster is also included so that you have a handy reference of what the completed puzzle should look like while you put yours together.

