Bonjour Coffee 8-Cup Ami-Matin Unbreakable French Press (BPA Free) Noir Black, Black

Create a coffee café experience, enjoying flavorful gourmet beverages brewed in the BonJour Coffee Unbreakable Plastic French Press. This stylish 33.8-ounce press brews eight 4-ounce espresso-sized cups of coffee and is crafted from crystal-clear, unbreakable BPA-free Tritan plastic. A patented shut-off infuser integrated right into the plunger of the French coffee press halts the brewing process to lock in fresh-pressed flavor. Additionally, an ingenious filtering lid helps reduce sediment in cups of coffee and espresso-based drinks. The plastic French press is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.