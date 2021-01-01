The Bonifate Collection feautures compelling global inspired designs brimming with elegance and grace! The perfect addition for any home, these pieces will add eclectic charm to any room! With their hand tufted construction, these rugs offer an affordable alternative to other handmade constructions while perserving the same natural demeanor and charm. Made with Wool in India, and has Medium Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited Warranty. Surya Bonifate 3 x 3 Wool Saffron Round Indoor Medallion Global Area Rug in Yellow | BFT1024-3RD