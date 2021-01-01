From 1-800-flowers

Bonfire Warmth Orchid Large

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

EXCLUSIVE Like the glow of an evening bonfire, our new orchid has an undeniable beauty. Created exclusively through our partnership with Just Add Ice®, this elegant plant displays cascading blooms in shades of orange, along with spiraling gold accents. Available in two sizes, it’s designed in our hammered copper planter, for a gift with truly unique style.Phalaenopsis orchid plant arrives budding and ready to bloom in soft, glowing orange shadesAvailable in two sizes, with two or four stemsDesigned in a watertight copper hammered metal planter with added gold decorative spiralsMeasures overall approximately 20-24"HBloom color may vary depending on availabilityAbout Just Add Ice®With a passion for delivering the finest quality orchids, Just Add Ice shares their love of florals in a partnership with 1-800-Flowers.com. The result is a collection of exceptional & exotic orchid gifts. Great for Everyday

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com