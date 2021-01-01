From 1-800-flowers
Bonfire Warmth Orchid Large
EXCLUSIVE Like the glow of an evening bonfire, our new orchid has an undeniable beauty. Created exclusively through our partnership with Just Add Ice®, this elegant plant displays cascading blooms in shades of orange, along with spiraling gold accents. Available in two sizes, it’s designed in our hammered copper planter, for a gift with truly unique style.Phalaenopsis orchid plant arrives budding and ready to bloom in soft, glowing orange shadesAvailable in two sizes, with two or four stemsDesigned in a watertight copper hammered metal planter with added gold decorative spiralsMeasures overall approximately 20-24"HBloom color may vary depending on availabilityAbout Just Add Ice®With a passion for delivering the finest quality orchids, Just Add Ice shares their love of florals in a partnership with 1-800-Flowers.com. The result is a collection of exceptional & exotic orchid gifts. Great for Everyday