From mercer41
Bonell 74'' Width Comfortable Modern Fabric Sofa
Advertisement
Upholstered in quality frabic, Remark features padded cushions and the line that heighten your space. This modern sofa is perfect for mid-century and contemporary décor.Upholstered in quality frabic, Remark features padded cushions and the line that heighten your space. This modern sofa is perfect for mid-century and contemporary décor.Low-key and simple design style makes you and your family more comfortable Fabric: Gray Fabrics