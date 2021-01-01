From mercer41

Bonell 74'' Width Comfortable Modern Fabric Sofa

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Upholstered in quality frabic, Remark features padded cushions and the line that heighten your space. This modern sofa is perfect for mid-century and contemporary décor.Upholstered in quality frabic, Remark features padded cushions and the line that heighten your space. This modern sofa is perfect for mid-century and contemporary décor.Low-key and simple design style makes you and your family more comfortable Fabric: Gray Fabrics

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com