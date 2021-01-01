Robert Abbey Bond Tall Oyster TL Bond 30" Column Table Lamp with an Oyster Linen Shade Smoked Walnut / Deep Patina Bronze Lamps Table Lamps

Robert Abbey Bond Tall Oyster TL Bond 30" Column Table Lamp with an Oyster Linen Shade FeaturesConstructed from metal and woodIncludes an oyster linen shadeIncludes an energy efficient Medium (E26) base LED bulbHigh / Low switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 29-3/4"Width: 18-1/2"Product Weight: 22 lbsShade Height: 11-1/2"Shade Top Diameter: 18"Shade Bottom Diameter: 18.5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: Yes Smoked Walnut / Deep Patina Bronze