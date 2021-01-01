Bonbori Outdoor Table Lamp by Brokis - Color: Copper - Finish: Matte - (US1167-CGC516-CGSU66-CCS2748)

The Bonbori Outdoor Table Lamp by Brokis brings a soft and ambient touch to spaces with a well-constructed form from Japanese designer Fumie Shubata. Translated from Japanese, Bonbori refers to the traditional paper lanterns that inspired this piece as well as the quality of light they produce. Paying tribute to the tradition of lining pathways with a festive and welcoming touch, this lamp infuses spaces with some elegance, showcasing a carefully crafted and handblown glass shade set in a sleek, weather-resistant base. Color: Copper. Finish: Metallic Copper