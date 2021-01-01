Bonbori Floor Lamp by Brokis - Color: Copper - Finish: Matte - (US1165-CGC39-CGSU66-CCS2748-CECL2751)

The Bonbori Floor Lamp from Brokis adds culture and class to spaces in the home with a silhouette precisely formed to resemble Japanese paper lamps. Designer Fumie Shibata was inspired by the lamps that line the paths to shrines and temples during the paddy harvest festival in Japan. Stainless steel creates a sleek display as the thick cylindrical body rises from a flat disc base. A handblown glass shade encompasses the steel and the integrated LED within, allowing the light to diffuse elegantly through the layers. Color: Copper. Finish: Metallic Copper