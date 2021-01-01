From malouf
MALOUF Bolt-On to Hook-On Conversion Bracket, Set of 2
Advertisement
This Structures modification plate is designed to convert a bolt-on bed frame to work with a hook-on headboard or footboard Each modification plate is 10-1/4" tall x 3" wide; The hooks are 1-1/4" deep and overall bracket depth is 1-1/2" This conversion plate is designed to attach with the brackets facing UP; this design allows the brackets to lift the headboard and footboard so they are not subject to weight stress Steel construction creates a heavy-duty connection, hook Depth 1.25 Item Weight: 1.0 lb