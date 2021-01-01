Bolla Pendant Light by Hinkley - Color: Brown - Finish: Bronze - (4667OB)

Advertisement
The Bolla Pendant Light by Hinkley Lighting features a delicate blend of traditional and modern design. Its deceptively simple, bell-shaped body is made of metal and a complementary glass shade. Both are topped with a spherical accent which provides visual depth to the piece as a whole. Once in use, a single internal light source shines down through the opening and out through the semi-opaque glass, casting an ambient glow that is both pleasant and useful. A stylized canopy bookends the design, showcasing stepped layers and opposing spherical accents. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Brown. Finish: Olde Bronze / Light Amber Seedy Glass