From hinkley
Bolla Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hinkley - Color: Brown - Finish: Bronze - (4660OB)
The Bola Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hinkley Lighting produces even amounts of warm, ambient lighting while sporting a clean, contemporary aesthetic. The fixtures framework is built from metal and resembles the way a flower petal looks when it is closed. The piece also utilizes an etched opal glass diffuser that works with the internal lamping to produce a soft and diffused style of light. It is ideal for application in living rooms, hallways, and bedrooms. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Brown. Finish: Olde Bronze / Light Amber Seedy Glass