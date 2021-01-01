From bolivian and american
Bolivian Plus American Mix Heritage Flag Tote Bag
Advertisement
Great Christmas Present For any one thats Half American and 1/2 Bolivian, Heritage, DNA, Nationality Bolivian Pride, American Pride, Bolivian Flag, USA Flag, Great For Couples, 4th of July, Independents day 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.