Bolde Rug Coral, 24"X36"/24"X72"/60"X96"

Enliven your home decor with the whimsical design of this Bella Premium contemporary shag rug. Hand-knotted with pure cotton, this comfortable rug features a thick pile design to add a pop of vibrant color to any room. Very soft to step on. Low on maintenance, The Bella Premium Shaggy rug needs to be spot cleaned with mild soap and water to keep away dust and grime. Rug pad recommended for added protection. Tied by hand to achieve a unique look. Brush and shake off or sweep with broom. This rug is not treated with chemical or flame retardant , very safe and soft. Available in multiple sizes and color.