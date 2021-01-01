From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Dresser, Antique White
VINTAGE INSPIRED DRESSER: The classics never fail, and this dresser is a riveting one. Bathed all over in elegant neutrals and accented with quaint detailing, it's sure to impress every time HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: Dresser chest is made of veneers, wood and engineered wood. Designed with 9 smooth-gliding drawers with dovetail construction. Top 3 drawers are felt lined TWO TONE FINISH: The creamy off white finish is warmed up by the natural brown wood hue. All-over gentle distressing encapsulates the look with quaint character ORGANIZATION MADE EASY: Never worry about bedroom clutter with plentiful storage drawers for clothes and more. Dressers are a great organizer, and this unit measures 65" W x 19.25" D x 39.5" H EASY ASSEMBLY: Instructions, hardware and tools included. Matching mirror and bedroom furniture set available, sold separately DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget