Bola Disc LED Pendant Light by Pablo Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (BOLA 22 GUN)
The Bola Disc LED Pendant Light by Pablo Designs features an outstanding modern-contemporary fixture to complement interior layouts. Its seamless silhouette is extended from a fabric cord with aluminum accents in support of the intriguing disc-shaped shade and globe diffuser. The flat shade rests gently above the centered opaline glass diffuser, reflecting the cozy ambient lighting when illuminated. Bola Disc is designed to span from the intimate residential space to social gathering environments such as lounge and hospitality settings combined. Stem and canopy finish match per selection. Based in San Francisco, Pablo Designs is a lighting brand founded by Venezuelan-born designer Pablo Pardo in 1993. Their contemporary products are simple yet sophisticated, using cutting edge technology and high quality materials to create refined, balanced designs. From the sleek lines of the Pixo Optical Table Lamp to the fluid curves of the Swell Pendants, Pablo incorporates LED lighting and elegant shapes into timeless, award-winning products. Shape: Disc. Color: White. Finish: Gunmetal