Boho Motorcycle Jacket

Embroidered and studded motorcycle jacket. Be creative and bold in this stunning vintage lamb jacket. This compelling jacket features intricate and lush floral embroidery on the lapel and sleeve. It has an asymmetrical front zip closure and notched lapels with snaps. It is studded on one side of the lapel, off the shouder, on the pockets and on the bi-swing back. There are three front zip pockets, one chest pocket and two lower diagonal pockets with a tiny lower flap pocket and snap closure. It has a belted waist and is fully lined.