Home Dynamix Boho Makenna Medallion Area Rug, Ivory/Gray, 1'6"x7'2"
APPEALING VINTAGE LOOK: The Boho Makenna rug collection offers a distressed medallion design in neutral shades of gray, ivory and black that will add elegance into any room.AVAILABLE IN A VARIETY OF AREA RUG SIZES: 9 x 12 rugs, 8x 10 rugs, 6 x 9 rugs, 5 x 7 rugs, 3 x 5 rugs, 2 x 3 rugs, 2 x 7 runner rugs, round area rugsCOZY, WELL-CRAFTED: Power loomed construction of soft polypropylene fibers offers a cozy surface underneath your feet.SUITS ANY ROOM: This collection offers area rugs that are suitable for all indoor spaces. Living room rugs, bedroom rugs, rugs for the entryway, office rugs, dorm rugsEASY CARE FOR YOUR RUG: This polypropylene rug can be easily maintained. Easy to clean: shake, vacuum, or spot clean with soap and water as needed. THE BEST CUSHIONED RUG PAD: Ultra Stop Non-Skid Cushioned Rug Pad Recommended - Sold separately - find the page by searching for style# B0011VS6W6 and pick the size that works best for your rug purchase.