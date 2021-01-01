Lush Decor Boho Chic Suzani Polyester Shower Curtain-Compl, 72x72, Navy, 14-Pc Set

Add on-trend style and vivid colors to a bathroom with this Boho Chic Shower Curtain. It features a very bright and colorful print across the center that will enhance a master, guest or teen's bathroom. Easily hang this Lush Decor shower curtain with the reinforced buttonholes across the top. It comes with a PEVA liner, as well as shower rings so that it's ready to use right away. This decorative shower curtain is machine washable and dry, making it easy and convenient to care for. Measuring 72" x 72", it's designed to fit all standard size tubs. Made of 100 percent polyester, this Lush Decor shower curtain is sure to last season after season.