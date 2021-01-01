Bloomingville Boho Bamboo Lids, Set of 3 Sizes Storage Box, Black & Natural, 3

Store miscellaneous items in a stylish and discreet fashion with this set of 3 decorative storage boxes; they feature an eye-catching pattern and come with beautiful matching lids These woven baskets with lid have been durably crafted from bamboo of the finest quality; they have a simple, round shape and come in an attractive and versatile black and natural coloring Use these small storage boxes to keep jewelry, trinkets, keys, small toys, napkins, and more to keep your spaces looking nice and organized; they are an ideal fit for a boho home decor Pair these boxes with pillar candles, flower vases, and other small accents to spruce up your living room or dining area table decor From largest to smallest, these boho storage boxes measure 9.75" round and 6.25" high, 7.75" round and 5" high, and 6" round and 4" high