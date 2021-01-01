From lush decor
Lush Decor Bohemian Stripe Reversible Cotton 3 Piece Duvet Cover Set, Full/Queen, Turquoise & Orange
This duvet set is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, which means the fabric, dyes and all components have been tested in an independent laboratory and certified against a list of more than 350 harmful substances. This colorful duvet cover set brightens up any room it lives in. The geometric design stands out in a comfortable and cozy way. The vibrancy of the set completes the look for your boho styled room. (Duvet only, comforter insert not included) The boho look is very popular and fits with any age group and any lifestyle. Add a stylish bohemian flare to a kid’s room, first apartment, dorm room or even master bedroom. This set comes complete with 1 reversible duvet cover and 2 matching pillow shams. It is 100% cotton and comes in Full/Queen or King sizes. (Queen Measures: duvet- 90”x90” pillow cases 20"x26"/King Measures 90"x104" pillow cases 20"x36") The reversible nature of the design gives you two great looks in one! This full set is machine washable and safe to tumble dry.