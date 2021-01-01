From mepra
Mepra Boheme Flatware Set with H/H [87 Piece Set] Polished Silver Finish, Dishwasher Safe Cutlery
Advertisement
DISHWASHER SAFE FLATWARE: Mepra cutlery is designed to be durable and completely dishwasher safe. This cutlery is resistant to rust, corrosion, fading, tarnishing, and chipping to ensure a long-lasting flatware set. ITALIAN-MADE DESIGNS: Mepra is known for innovation in design, thanks to lucrative collaborations with important Italian designers such as Angelo Mangiarotti. You can now easily bring a piece of Made in Italy history to your table. EXPERIENCE SOMETHING SPECIAL: The Boheme flatware collection includes modern classic cutlery sets that boasr a teardrop shape in the handles. The cutlery has a rimmed border with elegant lines and a polished finish that makes it a great choice for formal occassions. HIGH RESISTANCE CUTLERY: The dining cutlery set is made using stainless steel 18/10. This steel contains more than 5 per cent alloying elements and is very strong. The material is resistant to oxidation and rust. 87 PIECE CUTLERY SET INCLUDES: Mepra 87-piece set includes 12x European tablespoon, 12x table fork, 12x American tablespoon, 12x salad fork, 12x European coffee spoon, 1 soup ladle, 1 serving spoon, 1 serving fork, 12x table knife, and 12x salad knife. A complete flatware set for 12 table settings., Weight: 1.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: MEPRA