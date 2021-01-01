From montblanc
Montblanc Boheme Automatic Diamond Ladies Watch 116498
Advertisement
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silvery-white guilloche dial with blue hands and diamond hour markers. Arabic numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display above the 6 o'clock position. Montblanc calibre MB 24.14 automatic movement with a 38-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 29 mm. Case thickness: 9.35 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Montblanc Boheme Automatic Diamond Ladies Watch 116498.