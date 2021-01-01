Bogata Serving Bar Cart
Description
Product Details : KD, Serving Cart : Open Storage: 3 Glass Shelves : 5mm Black Printed Tempered Glass (Size Top: 391 x337mm, Mid: 335 x 335mm, Bottom: 603 x 328mm : Wooden Hand Rail: Cherry Finish, RBW : Metal Frame: Gold Plated : 4 Caster Wheels IncludedFeatures:Color : Gold Plated & Black GlassMaterials : Metal, Glass, Wood (Rbw), CastersFrame Material: Metal;Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: Frame Metal Finish Application: Frame Wood Species: Top Material: GlassTop Material Details: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Frame Finish: Gold Plated & Black GlassTop Finish: Black GlassShape: IrregularWheels Included: YesNumber of Wheels: 4Removable Wheels: Locking Wheels: NoFoldable: NoRemovable Serving Tray: NoHandle(s) Included: YesNumber of Handles: Towel Rack: NoNumber of Towel Bars: Removable Towel Rack: Wine Bottle Storage Included: NoBottle Capacity: Maximum Bottle Size: Stemware Storage Included: NoStemware Glass Capacity: Total Weight Capacity: 30Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Metallic: GoldDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: TAA Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: SCS Certified: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: SFI Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 33Overall Width - Side to Side: 38Overall Depth - Front to Back: 21Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 27Shelves: YesDistance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Partial AssemblyAdult Assembly Required: YesEligible for Hardware Packs: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: