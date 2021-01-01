From everly quinn
Boehmer Accent Chair
KD, Arm Chair (High Backrest) Stationary Seat Padded Seat & Back: Velvet Tight Seat & Back Cushion Backrest: Bucket Shape, Tufted Armrest: High Shelter, Arm Size: 28"H Metal Leg: Gold Finish, Size 12" Construction: Inner Frame: Wood, Foam Material: Velvet (Vintage Pattern), No Cushions. Refined carving with authentic styling, the Boehmer accent chair is the embodiment of elegance. The thick padded velvet cushion with straight-lined detailing offers superior coziness. Available in pink and blue velvet cushion it is ideal for reading a book on a lazy afternoon or merely lounging in for relaxation.Specifications: Case: 1Pc/1Ctn/11.9'/42LbsSize: 32" x 31" x 34"HFinish: Blue Velvet & GoldMaterials: Upholstery, Wood Fabric: Black Velvet