Dove Body Wash Hypoallergenic and Sulfate Free Body Wash Sensitive Skin Effectively Washes Away Bacteria While Nourishing Your Skin 34 oz 3 Count

Gently cleanses: Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash combines moisture renew blend with our gentlest ingredients to pamper sensitive skin, Unlike ordinary body soap or shower gel. Mild and pH-balanced: Dove Body Wash includes moisture renew blend-a combination of skin-natural nourishes and plant-based moisturizers that absorb deeply into the top layers of skin. Dove Sensitive Skin pampers sensitive skin with a rich, luxurious formula, leaving your skin softer than a shower gel. Thoughtfully made: our body wash is PETA-certified, cruelty-free and made in 100% recycled bottles, so you can feel good about switching from your everyday shower soap to Dove Sulfate free body wash. Plant-based moisturizer: with naturally derived cleansers and skin-natural nutrients, this Dove Body Wash is microbiome gentle, so you'll get beautifully nourished while maintaining healthy skin.