From nubian heritage
Nubian Heritage Body Wash for Dry Skin Raw Shea Butter Paraben Free Body Wash 13 oz (I0084944)
Advertisement
Nubian Heritage Raw Shea Butter Body Wash is a paraben free body wash, bath and body all natural body wash body care for sensitive skin and for dry skin. Nubian Heritage bath products, like this body soap skin care and moisturizing body wash, delivers an ultra-moisturizing wash that provides supple hydration to cleanse skin and balance skin. You'll love how the magical scent of frankincense, shea butter and myrrh infuse into this sulfate free body wash and paraben free body wash creates a mystical experience every time you lather up. Formulated with our exclusive Raw Shea Butter, vitamin E and Soy Milk, this stress relief paraben free body wash is a perfect daily skincare routine for dry skin. Apply body wash for dry skin to washcloth or hands. Cleanse entire body with this gentle skin cleanser and paraben free body wash. Daily use will result in healthier-looking skin.