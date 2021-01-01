From kate mcleod
Kate McLeod Set of 2 Body Stone Moisturizers
Advertisement
Kate McLeod Body Stone is a body moisturizer that intensely nourishes dry skin. Solid at room temperature, the stone softens when it comes into contact with warm, dry skin. As you smooth it over your body, it melts and absorbs, leaving skin soft, supple, and glowing. Use daily to bring a magic moment of self-care into your routine. How do I use it: Start with dry skin. Warm the stone in your hands. Glide onto skin, focusing on areas that need nourishment. Massage in any extra moisturizer. From Kate McLeod.