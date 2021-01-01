Cantu Body Lotion - Shea Butter - 16 fl oz

Cantu Skin Therapy Body Lotions deliver long-lasting moisture you can see and feel. Developed with natural moisturizing ingredients, these daily moisturizers are clinically proven to provide moisture that lasts all day, and helps to relieve dry skin to reveal your skin’s natural radiance. Our Shea Butter Body Lotion is formulated with natural shea butter and an ultra-moisturizing blend of cocoa butter, aloe and Vitamin E to help nourish the skin and keep it soft and supple. Wrap your skin in this fast-absorbing lotion that helps rejuvenate rough, dry skin. Enjoy subtle notes of shea, orange, and vanilla.