Nubian Heritage Body Lotion for Dry Skin African Black Soap Paraben Free Body Moisturizer 13 oz

African Black Soap Body Lotion from Nubian Heritage banishes dull, dry skin with hard-working, skin-loving ingredients that leave behind radiant skin and glowing skin. Luxuriate in this silky African black soap lotion, body butter and moisturizer every day to smooth away the appearance of dark spots on blemish prone skin and enhance your natural glow. Whether its ashy elbows, rough feet, cracked skin on hands our African Black Soap body lotion and dry skin treatment gives your skin the all-day hydration it needs. Also made with cocoa pod ash and certified organic shea butter, coconut oil, jojoba oil and essential oils for body moisturizer that heals and nourishes even oily skin and combination skin. Massage body butter, body lotion and moisturizer into dry skin or combination skin. Daily use will result in healthier-looking clear skin.