From union rustic
Bochas End Table
Advertisement
Mixing an abstract design with a raw industrial vibe, our accessory offers any home a modern upgrade. Featuring a tabletop with drawer space, our accent table brings an edgy touch to your interior space as well as a way to organize your items. This side table offers incredible durability and space to set a lamp or decorative items for all to see. Blending seamlessly with your existing decor, this end table will bring out the best of your interior space.