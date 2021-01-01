From hudson valley lighting
Boca LED Chandelier by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (1223-PN)
The Boca LED Chandelier by Hudson Valley Lighting is an interior lighting piece designed to deliver ample amounts of energy-efficient LED lighting while showcasing a profile inspired by minimalist aesthetics. The fixture resembles a dome-like structure, where tendrils each hang down from a metallic sphere on the downrod to form the â€œdomeâ€. Each tendril sports a glass orb on its end where integrated and energy-efficient LED lamps work to provide a soft, comforting aura of light. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Globe. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel