Hudson Valley Lighting Boca LED Bath Bar - Color: Brass - Size: 2 light

A classic arching design with modern style. The Boca LED Bath Bar from Hudson Valley Lighting presents orbs of glass on thin support rods, powered with a modern light source. An LED module is hidden behind the opaque glass, which is textured with internal bubbles to provide a full-bodied light as it spills out from behind the shade. Contemporary with a subtle space-age influence, this modernized take on bathroom lighting will make a trendy statement in a number of spaces. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass