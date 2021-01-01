From linea paolo
LINEA Paolo Boca 2
The LINEA Paolo Boca 2 boot will embolden your look with a utilitarian-inspired design, a plain round toe, and padded tongue and collar. Man-made upper material. Lace-up design offers a secure fit. Breathable man-made lining. Cushioned foam footbed for added comfort. Sturdy rubber lug outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb Shaft: 7 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.