BOBS from SKECHERS Bobs Squad Chaos - Renegade Par

For information on how BOBS contributes to the community, please visit the page. The BOBS from SKECHERS Bobs Squad Chaos will keep you comfortable during your next activity or just out and about. Textile mesh upper. Lace-up closure. Removable textile memory Foam cushioned comfort insole. Flexible synthetic rubber traction outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.