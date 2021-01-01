From mizteez cute axolotl boba tea drinker
Bobalotl Axolotl Boba Bubble Tea Lover Tote Bag
Advertisement
Make this cute kawaii art design great awesome stuff for everyone or anyone in your family or friends who loves drinking boba tea, axolotls, pets, animals, amphibians, reptiles, and has a unique sense of humor. Boba bubble tea drinkers, axolotl pet lovers, amphibian owners, animal fans will surely love this adorable graphic drawing design "Bobalotl Axolotl Boba Bubble Tea Lover". Perfect for an axolotl lover in your life. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.