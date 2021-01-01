Modern Tees Boat Tshirts Boating Pontoon Sailor T-Shirt Anchor Just Call Me Captain Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you the captain of your own water craft? Do you know someone who likes to be called captain when on the water? Then this shirt is for you, let everyone know that the captain is in charge? Get the conversation going with this funny pun Boat Pontoon Sailor Anchor T-Shirt Just Call Me Captain Shirt. Great gift for any owner of a boat, pontoon, yacht, dinghy, houseboat or anyone who lives on the water and are the captain of the ship. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only