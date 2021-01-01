From bush business furniture
Bush Business Furniture Boat Shaped Conference Table with Metal Base, 96W x 42D, Mocha Cherry/Silver
Constructed with thermally fused laminate for durability and superior resistance to scratches and stains Metal base provides strength and stability, Durable edge banding and 1"-thick top Includes 2" diameter grommets for wire management Comfortable seating for six to eight people, Meets ANSI/BIFMA standards for safety and performance Commercial quality backed by Limited Lifetime Warranty, American Made, GSA Approved Finished underside prevents snagged clothing. Metal Leg Base, with stable cross-member support system, includes a leveling guide for uneven floors. Wire management port keeps unsightly cords and cables contained. Continuous edge banding protects against nicks and dings from collisions. thermally fused laminate finish resists stains and scratches. Get executive sophistication with practical functionality. Complete with all connectors and mounting plates for installation. Includes BBF limited lifetime warranty