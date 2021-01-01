Cal Lighting BO-2741TB Ternimetal 2 Light 30" High Table Lamp Brushed Steel Lamps Table Lamps

Cal Lighting BO-2741TB Ternimetal 2 Light 30" High Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed of metalComes with burlap shadeRequires (2) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsProduct includes single pole switchRated for dry locations1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 30"Width: 18"Product Weight: 16.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Steel