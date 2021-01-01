Cal Lighting BO-234TR SOHO 1 Light Floor Lamp with 3-Way Switch Rust Lamps Floor Lamps Torchiere Lamps

Cal Lighting BO-234TR SOHO 1 Light Floor Lamp with 3-Way Switch Cal Lighting BO-234TR SOHO 1 Light Floor Lamp with 3-Way SwitchAdorn your home décor with this incredible torchiere lamp from Cal Lighting. Features a crisp a functional 3-Way switch.Cal Lighting BO-234TR Features:Durable Metal MaterialEnchanting Glass Empire ShadeFunctional 3-Way SwitchCal Lighting BO-234TR Specifications:Requires (1) 150 Watt Incandescent or Fluorescent Bulb (Not Included) Height: 70"Base Diameter: 11"Shade Height: 5.25"Wattage: 150 Watts Torchiere Lamps Rust