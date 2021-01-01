From pura
BNV250RED1BUC1 Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, Red
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. AUTOMATIC COFFEE/ESPRESSO MACHINE: Have the ability to create barista grade brewed single serve coffee or espresso cups at the touch of a single button. The single touch button mechanism delivers the best in-cup result for whatever style coffee or espresso drink you choose. Designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only. VERSATILE COFFEE AND ESPRESSO MAKER: Brew 5 different single serve coffee cup sizes at the touch of a button depending on your coffee needs - Espresso (1.35 oz.), Double Espresso (2.7 oz.), Gran Lungo (5 oz.), Coffee (7.7 oz.) and Alto (14 oz). Pour over ice to create your favorite iced coffee and iced latte drinks. SMART COFFEE MAKER: Brew the perfect single serve coffee or espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso's CentrifusionTM technology using barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results including the perfect crema for large coffee cup sizes. Simply insert the capsule where it will blend into f