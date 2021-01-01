Blythe 62" H x 24" W Steel Etagere Bookcase

If you need a bookcase with large storage space, don't miss this bookcase. It has a modern, stylish and elegant look that suits any room and decor in your home. With a 5-layer large open storage space, you can store your books, CDs, DVDs, vases, photo frames, decorations, and collectibles. The most important thing is that it is composed of a high-grade MDF board. The base is stable and the structure is firm. Therefore, its load-bearing capacity is very strong and can be used for a long time. Due to the smooth surface, you can easily wipe the stain with a damp cloth. Color: Dark Brown