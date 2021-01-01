From nanimarquina
Blur Rug by Nanimarquina - Color: Green (01BLU000VER03)
The design and coloring of Nanimarquinas Blur Rug is at once earthy and modern, combining two patterns that join in a pattern nearly reminiscent of an optical illusion. Its varied weave is made from 100% hand-spun Afghan wool, and the rug itself is hand-loomed. Available in multiple colors and sizes, there are numerous options to find the perfect rug for any space. Established in Barcelona in 1987, Nanimarquina is a family-owned company specializing in rugs. Their contemporary designs are the result of collaboration with local and international designers, and the company focuses on sustainable and socially responsible production, using no child labor, improving standards of living for people in the manufacturing process, and implementing environmentally friendly methods. With selections like the soft, comfortable Roses Rug and the elegant, versatile Black on White Manuscrit Rug, their creations are colorful, playful and eclectic. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Green.