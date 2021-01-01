Bluffdale 6 Person Wood Round Patio Dining Table - Threshold designed with Studio McGee

From threshold designed w/studio mcgee
Furnish your outdoor space with the cottage-inspired style of the Bluffdale 6-Person Wood Round Patio Dining Table from Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee. Crafted from hardwood in brown, this outdoor dining table is weather-resistant for great outdoor use. The wooden table rests artfully on four angled wooden legs that connect in the middle to enhance its visual appeal. Complete the look with any style of chairs and enjoy alfresco dining with family and friends. Meet Shea McGee, the designer and stylist behind the brand Studio McGee. Founded alongside her husband, Syd, the studio is known for Shea’s design of beautifully elevated spaces that encourage clients to surround themselves with the things and people they love. Now she’s partnering with Threshold to offer Studio McGee’s classic design in a new collection for inspired homes, everywhere.