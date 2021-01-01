From totu
Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones, TOTU Sweatproof High Fidelity Stereo Bluetooth Earbuds Lightweight and Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds Fit for Workout with Built-in Magnet
Incredible Sound Quality – APTX codec offers premium audio sound quality. Bluetooth 4.1 technology enables quick transmission and seamless music streaming. These headphones are widely compatible with most cell phones, tablets and other Bluetooth enabled music devices. [Built-in Magnets & Lightweight] – With built-in magnets, you can easily hang your earbuds around your neck like a necklace when they are not in use. Weighing only 0.32 oz. net weight, you can barely feel anything when wearing it. These earbuds are a great fit for athletes, moms, and students. [Long-lasting Battery & Super-Comfortable Wearing Experience] – Up to 8 hours talk or music time, or 175 hours stand-by time with 2 hours charging. With customizable accessories, it makes a secure fit for all shapes and sizes. TOTU Bluetooth headphones are the perfect accessory to all your needs. [CVC Noise Canceling & Sweat Resistant] – With CVC noise reduction technology, these headphones create a clearer listening and calling environment for you. IPX5 sweat resistant design ensures a secure and safe experience when your work out in a rainy day. Perfectly built for your active lifestyle. Inserted Mic & Volume Control –With inserted Mic and volume control, these wireless headphones enable you to make a hands-free phone call, switch music and adjust the volume instantly. TOTU provides a one-year warranty and exceptional customer service to ensure the enjoyment of your purchase.