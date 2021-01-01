SANUME Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones Wireless Gaming Headphone 9D Stereo Sport Waterproof Earbuds With Microphone Headsets

Intelligent LED digital display, the power is clearly visible. Large-capacity charging warehouse, long-lasting battery life and plenty of power. Clear two-ear communication, just like face-to-face communication. Bluetooth 5.0 is upgraded again, performance burst. Take out the automatic connection. Zero sound delay, easier to play games. High-quality moving coil unit, balance adjustment technology, finely sculpted and detailed peck to bring a layered and full sound effect. Comfortable to wear, let you swing at will. Suitable for all kinds of mobile phones and tablets, compatible with IOS, Android, Windows.