Blues Puffer Jacket - M - Also in: L, 2XL, XL, S

Blues Puffer Jacket
Part of our Canvas to Reality Series, Tango Hotel partnered with Wassily Kandinsky to release a limited capsule. An early champion of abstract painting, Wassily Kandinsky is known for his lyrical style and innovative theories on nonfigurative art. In 1910, Kandinsky made famous his belief that abstract colors and forms can be used to express the "inner life" of the artist. In 1923, Kandinsky released the oil canvas Transverse Lines, where he combines and collides forms of color, shapes, lines across the canvas. The painting currently resides in Duesseldorf Germany. Part of the Canvas to Reality Series, Tango Hotel gives artists a new medium to express themselves and their creative talents. Artists range from pioneers of contemporary art, abstract, and surrealist art to artists of sound and motion. In addition to truly appreciated art, we look to the founders of movements and styles. Founder of Abstract Art Wearable Art Wassily Kandinsky Transverse Lines Photo credit: Bpk Bildgentur/ Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen Duesseldorf Germany / Art Rersource NY Canvas to Reality Series © 2020 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York